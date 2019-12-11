ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: UK poll shows projected Johnson majority shrinkage

Forex news for Asia trading Wednesday 11 December 2019

GBP was a mover upon the release of the latest YouGov UK election poll which showed the forecast majority for the Conservative Party dropping under 30 seats and the 'margin of error' in the poll flagging that a hung parliament is a possibility.

The market had a base case (still do) of a majority government for Johnson, which would create some certainty on Brexit and banish the deadlock. The poll, however, has cause a wobble in this expectation. The election is on Thursday (UK time) and the trend for Johnson has not been positive:



At this rate a banana duct-taped to the wall might be the new PM? I jest. Someone ate it, so no.





GBP/USD dropped heavily on the poll result, losing around a big figure from its highs before stabilising somewhat and retracing a little for the balance of the session here as I update.

NZD was also a mover on the session. News that the NZ government had, in its half-year finances update, pledged to spend some of the projected surplus on infrastructure investment. Added government spending is projected at NZD12bn, which will take some of the stimulus pressure off the Reserve Bank of New Zealand. NZD/USD ticked higher on the announcement but subsequently fell back to hit a fresh session low and its not far from this as I update. Some jobs data from NZ (see bullets above) was on the weak side which may have prompted the AUD/NZD buying that weighed on NZD/USD.

Other currencies moved in mild ranges only with little net change on the day. Gold, ditto.

