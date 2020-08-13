ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: USD lower

Forex news for Asia trading Thursday 13 August 2020

Sellers of US dollars prevailed during the session here as currencies gained pretty much across the board. Even gold managed to head back up towards its US-time high.

News flow was light, we did get comments from US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin that strongly indicated the two sides in Washington were far apart on stimulus measures and we should not be expecting any compromise deal any time soon. Fed speakers continued to urge economic support from Congress, in a persistent cry from central bankers. While on politics, presidential candidate Biden and running mate Harris appeared together to address supporters while Trump gave one of his regular presentations to the gathered media in the White House. There was nothing of substance from either side to report.

Regular themes such as coronavirus vaccine developments and US-China tensions were more or less absent from news flow today.

Further on the central bank front, the PBOC was reported as buying domestic bonds although analysts cited doubt its a QE effort. The RBA bought Australian government notes today (April '23 and '24) as part of their yield curve control measures (to keep the 3 year yield circa 0.25%). Various RBNZ talking heads reiterated key messages from yesterday's policy statement: a desire for lower yields, and NZD, chief among these.

New Zealand reported an acceleration in new virus cases with 14 new infections today.

On the data release agenda the focus was the Australian labour market report, for July. It showed a headline beat for employment and the jobless rate, welcome news indeed, but caution persists ahead especially as the next report will encompass the harsh shutdown impact in the country's second largest city and state.

Gold faded in the US afternoon but has bounced here: