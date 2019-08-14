ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Big miss for China activity data

Forex news for Asia trading Wednesday 14 August 2019

USD/JPY dropped on the session here after its huge surge overnight during US trade. Early movement saw it trade back to circa 106.75 but it has subsequently dropped to around 106.25. Data from Japan today came in showing a huge beat on (admittedly very volatile month-to-month) Machine Orders (see bullets above). How big a beat? The m/m result was the strongest ever in the data series, going back to 2005. A few minutes after the data yen began to gain and that continued until 106.25.

The data focus of the session, though, was 'activity data' from China for July. Industrial production and retail sales both came in at large misses, with a small miss on the investment data. China-proxy trade fell (AUD for example) but, as always, poor data from China tends to be cushioned by the expectation it'll prompt further stimulus from the country. AUD/USD dropped to its session low, briefly under 0.6780, before coming back to be not much changed, a few tics down, on the session around 0.6790 as I update.

Data from Australia today indicated an improved consumer sentiment in the month, and a slightly better result for wages growth in Q2 than expected.

EUR/USD has not done much at all, what it has done is flooundered around not far from its overnight low circa 1.1170. It does not look promising right now.

Cable is little net changed on the session, as is USD/CAD and USD/CHF. Kiwi is a few points to the better.

The People's Bank of China dialled back the CNY weakness today, setting the onshore yuan just a few tics stronger than Tuesday's mid-rate.

Gold is little net changed, Bitcoin dropped (see bullets above).





