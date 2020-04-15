ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Lower AUD and NZD against yen

Forex news for Asia trading Wednesday 15 April 2020

The Australian and New Zealand dollars were sold for yen during the session here today, as evidenced by lower for the crosses. Apart from the background news items (coronavirus related) there was really not to much fresh to act as a catalyst for the move. Of note from Australia today was pricing for a hefty bond issue (Nov 2024 bond) and consumer confidence plunged. Keep in mind that the magnitude of the FX moves today were not large.

Equities were a little softer also, which fits with the less attractive risk theme for the session. Coming up during the US timezone today is data - specifically retail sales and the Federal Reserve Beige Book. Its difficult to think there will be much positive from either. Stock earnings announcement are likely to be downbeat also.

Cable is a little lower, as is EUR/USD (though you'll have to look closely). Ahead of the Bank of Canada meeting today USD/CAD is a touch stronger on the session here. Last month the BoC took aggressive easing action, perhaps we get more asset purchase indications from them today (or perhaps not - something to watch) or even some indication of how the Bank is assessing the prospect for negative rates ahead.

Gold drifted a little lower during the session.

The PBOC cuts its MLF borrowing cost to its lowest on record (2.95% from 3.15% prior). The Bank inject 100bn yuan for 1 year in the operation, and with an MLF maturing this Friday coming expect another then. The lower MLF should translate to a lower loan prime rate (LPR) at the monthly setting due Monday (20th).

Graph via Goldman Sachs showing traffic congestion in China 'improving') ie, getting worse!



