ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Australian jobs report weak

Forex news for Asia trading on Thursday 16th September 2021

The monthly Australian labour market report has two 'headlines', the net number of jobs gained or lost and the unemployment rate. Today we got the August report.

For the first, 146,300 jobs were lost

And for the second, the unemployment rate fell! To 4.5% from its prior reading 4.6%

That jobless rate appears a good result, but it came from a big, big drop in labour force participation as many unemployed people could not physically leave their homes to search for work due to lockdowns and thus withdrew from the labour force. This is terrible news. The Australian Bureau of Statistics gave guidance on the report to the effect that the best indicator to look at was the 'hours worked' on the month, which fell a huge 3.7% on the month. Again, terrible (graphic below).

AUD/USD has dribbled a little lower since the data were published but the net movement on the day is small only. NZD/USD has dipped a little alongside. Q2 GDP data from New Zealand out earlier in the session was impressive, the economy had considerable momentum heading into Q3.

USD/CAD is up a little while EUR/USD and GBP/USD are not much changed with no news nor data.

In China, iron ore fell again as expectations of weaker demand remain firmly rooted with the campaign to cut steel production remaining a focus. China iron ore futures are at their lowest since the middle of 2020.

On the Geo-Political front US President Biden, UK PM Johnson, and Australian PM Morrison announced a new security alliance between the three counties (the awkwardly named AUKUS alliance) - Australia will get nuclear-powered submarines for the first time, and Tomahawk missiles, amongst other weapons.

The favourite to become the next Japanese Prime Minister, Taro Kono, appeared to pull further ahead in the race.

Hours worked in Australia in August plunged: