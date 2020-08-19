ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Cable hits a 2020 high

Forex news for Asia trading Wednesday 19 August 2020

The "long story short" summary of major FX in Asia for today is that there is little net change, but that does gloss over a few, albeit minor, moves.

USD/JPY dropped towards 105.10 in a bout of USD weakness in morning trade but that whole drop has been gained back and, depending on your start point (mine is 4pm NY) its a touch higher for the session now, to highs above 105.50

EUR/USD moved up during that USD weakness to just above 1.1950 and then it too retraced. There was little news nor data to prompt the moves.

AUD/USD and NZD/USD have tracked similar patterns. Gold is a few dollars weaker (again, small move).

Notably, cable popped to 1.3265 before moving back to, also, barely changed on the session. I say notably as the high today was a fresh high for the year so far.

Data for the session showed a huge drop in both exports from, and imports to, Japan in July. Both collapsed, just not quite as disastrously as expected. The 'capex indicating' machinery orders data for June was just as dismal, admittedly this is a volatile data set though.

Hong Kong stock and derivative exhanges were closed for the morning session due to typhoon weather.

In politics, the US Democratic National Convention voted to officially nominate Joe Biden as the party's presidential candidate.

You'll have to look closely but GBP/USD surpassed its 2020 high today, set in the first January session:



