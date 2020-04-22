ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: AUD pop

Forex news for Asia trading Wednesday 22 April 2020

A mixed bag of news today with glimmers of hope for coronavirus economic shut downs being relaxed in some countries showing flattening curves and the UK saying its going to begin testing a vaccine. FX rates were relatively subdued apart from a spike in AUD (with NZD along for the ride somewhat).

For oil there was nothing fresh, the May contract finished trading on Tuesday in the US, the spot month is now June. The June contract gained in price in the hours after the open for the evening (US time) session but has since given its gain back somewhat.

On the data agenda there was little, preliminary retail sales data from Australia for March showed its biggest ever rise, based on panic stockpiling buying in the March due to the coronavirus outbreak. Well after the data hit the Australian dollar had a pop higher, stop-loss buying related and with this the kiwi $ also found some buying. Both have retraced some of the up move since, NZD a little more than AUD.





Apart form the AUD and NZD moves it was mainly rangebound across major FX, and not wide ranges. USD/CAD was active but is little net changed on the session.



