ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: BTC and USD higher in Asia time
Forex news for Asia trading on Wednesday 23 June 2021
Bitcoin added to its bounce from its brief dip under US$29K, ti a high over $34K during the timezone here today. Narratives for the jump are mixed and not particularly convincing but there is no denying the bounce off the lows has been impressive and is suggestive of an impulsive move.
The USD, meanwhile, also found some legs as Asia trade got underway with little in the way of news not, apart from some preliminary PMIs. Data. EUR/USD, AUD/USD, NZD/USD and cable are all off on the session, while USD/CAD, USD/JPY and USD/CHF are all higher. The USD had declined on Tuesday US time leading into the session here and the moves we have had here look like a shot of retracement. Regional equities have steadied on Wednesday after big swings on Monday and Tuesday.
Oil moved higher, traders encouraged by the large reported (private survey) headline inventory draw. Gold has managed to hold more or less steady to up slightly also.
Australia and New Zealand imposed tighter coronavirus related restrictions in Sydney and Wellington. Cases are accelerating in Sydney while fears in Wellington centre on a visit from an infectious Australian. On the data front Australia recorded its largest ever trade surplus after a huge 11% m/m jump in import (preliminary data for May). Australian exports to China surged, underscoring the risks Australia faces in its diplomatic strains with the country. But, so far so good ....
