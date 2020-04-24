ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Subdued forex ranges

Forex news for Asia trading Friday 24 April 2020

There was very little movement across major FX today.

There were a few news items, and data, but non-impactful.

US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin: is considering bailout options for US energy firms reeling under collapsing oil prices, The Fed is considering expanding its PP program. US retailing giant JC Penney is reportedly preparing for bankruptcy. Boeing is back pedalling again on aircraft production, this time its the Dreamliner (see bullets above for more on all of these).

Japan inflation data continues to show CPI well, well under the BOJ target (the Bank meet on Monday next week and so far the trial balloons on floated on expanding their JGB purchase limit have been met with underwhelming responses).

As I said above, forex movement was small for the major traded currencies. There has been a little strength for the US dollar across the board, but in small ranges only.

We await Europe/UK and US developments ahead. US durable goods data for March is a focus ahead (1230GMT) and is expected to show a -12% slump for the headline result.



