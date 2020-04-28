ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: NZD drops on negative rates forecasts

Forex news for Asia trading Tuesday 28 April 2020

The New Zealand dollar was a mover during the session here today, the immediate catalyst being a note from Westpac forecasting the Reserve Bank of New Zealand will be moving to an Official Cash Rate of negative 0.5% in November this year. The forecast from Westpac comes on top of the background picture of RBNZ Governor Orr last week saying he would not rule out negative rates and also that he is 'open minded' on direct monetisation of government debt. The RBA have, so far, rejected considering negative rates, let alone monetisation, and since Orr's comments last week AUD has gained significantly against the NZD. It added to the gains today as the kiwi $ fell further.

Later in the session AUD/USD did a bit of a catch up with the falling NZD/USD.

On the AUD, we had the weekly consumer confidence survey result out today, which I do not mention as a factor for AUD very often, but noting today's result marked 4 consecutive weeks of improvement for the indicator after record lows were plumbed. Its up more than 25% from the lows although its still net pessimistic at 85.0.

Oil prices fell on the session, WTI CL June contract below $11. ForexLive has been all over the reasons for weak prices so I won't repeat here, but if you need a refresher see the bolded post in the bullets above.

Major FX, apart from the move in NZD (and to a lesser extent AUD) was relatively subdued. Cable is lower while CAD saw some losses alongside the fall for oil prices.

Stocks were net weaker, both here in the region and on overnight US index trade. The BOJ boosted its JGB buys at its scheduled operation today.

AUD/NZD hourly - note the recent bottom was put in the day we reported on Orr's monetisation comments:







