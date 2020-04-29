ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: NZD higher on good export data

Forex news for Asia trading Wednesday 29 April 2020

The US dollar weakened across the board for the session here, and the kiwi $ got an extra boost from strong trade data in March. Oil traded higher, as did gold also.

EUR/USD dribbled a little lower early in the session in response to a rating downgrade for Italy from Fitch but it soon more than recovered in line with the weaker dollar. USD/JPY dropped under 106.60. There was little news out of Japan today with markets there in holiday for the day (they'll be absent further next week for more holidays). In fact, there was little news of impact from anywhere.

One minor focus for the FX market were the AUD CPI data (for Q1 - official inflation data from Australia is only published once a quarter) which showed the headline at its highest for nearly 6 years. However, looking ahead, the shut down of the economy from later in March is going to weigh on Q2 inflation, perhaps even tipping into deflation.

South Korea industrial production (March) came in strong also, but once again caution will be required in the months ahead. Business confidence in the country fell to its lowest ever.



