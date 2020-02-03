ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: China markets reopen - drop hard

Forex news for Asia trading Monday 3 February 2020

The focus for the Asian time zone today was the reopening of financial markets in China after the long, and extended, lunar new year holiday.

Commodity futures dropped heavily, many to limit down including iron ore.

Stock markets, too, opened sharply lower with thousands of individual stocks trading limit down. The drops surprised no one, futures markets covering China assets that had remained open last week (in Singapore, for example) had indicated lower and the moves today were mere confirmation.

The People's Bank of China injected cash into the markets, one of the many support measures Chinese authorities out in place (with more in the pipeline) and set in place a 10bp rate cut for these reverse repos. The NDRC and Ministry of Commerce were also vocal with support. More on all this in the bullets, above.

As I post a look at how China markets have fared during the morning session (afternoon yet to come):

Shanghai -8.1%

Shenzhen -8.3%

CSI 300 -8.2%

ChiNext -6.5%

Iron Ore -8%

Copper -6.6%

Steel -7.5%

The yuan weakened today. The PBOC reference rate for the onshore was set back to its level of mid-January. CNY weakened further from the setting, USD/CNY to above 7.01 and the offshore traded above 7.01 also.

For the major currencies GBP was a mover. UK PM Boris Johson is to speak on Monday and the text of the speech will contain a threat to 'walk away' from trade negotiations with the EU if he does not get what he wants. Good for the headlines but do bear in mind this is the opening salvo in what promises to be long and drawn-out talks over the next year or so.

USD/JPY has edged just a little higher while EUR/USD is little changed. AUD and NZD also not much change. The RBA meet tomorrow and are widely expected to remain on hold.