ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Japan PM Suga to step down

Forex news for Asia trading on Friday 3 September 2021

ADDED: Just as I posted the wrap, this:

Nikkei futures responded higher, USD/JPY up circa 15 points as I update. Yesterday a contender for the leadership, Kishida promised a broad swathe of fiscal support.

Very tight ranges and largely sideways for most all major FX rates today here in Asia with eyes looking ahead to the jobs data due from the US Friday morning.

There was little in the way of market-moving news and data releases were lower-tier (services PMIs from Australia and Japan weaker). The People's Bank of China drained funds again today (and for the week as a whole) and set the reference rate for the onshore yuan at the strongest (for the CNY) since the end of June.

Regional equities:

Japan's Nikkei +0.33%

China's Shanghai Composite -0.19%

Hong Kong's Hang Seng -0.41%

Gold traded higher, BTC a little lower:



