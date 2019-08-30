ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Falls for AUD, NZD, CAD.

Forex news for Asia trading Friday 30 August 2019









A barrage of data hit today during the Asian time zone with indications on CPI and economic performance from Japan, building permits from NZ and Australia, and more - all in the bullets above.

There was some forex movement, with a generally stronger USD: EUR, AUD, NZD, CAD, CHF all lower while GBP and yen have not done much.

AUD and NZD both saw weaker building approvals data reported, AUD especially, but while these did not provide positive sentiment its probably better to attribute the weakness in the two to the USD. CAD also lost ground.

USD/JPY remained in not much more than a 10 point range and net has moved little on the session. Data from Japan was mixed, better IP but a poor showing for retail sales. CPI, well, have a guess, still way below target.





The People's Bank of China edged the onshore yuan mid-rate a touch weaker. Its a familiar story here also, weaker yuan but by not nearly as much as was expected.

In Hong Kong we had news of further arrests of leading protesters. State media in China also flagged that mainland troops stationed in HK are not there for symbolic purposes and are in a position to take action if deemed necessary. Tensions continue.

Still to come:

