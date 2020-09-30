ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: FX ranges ignore US Presidential debate

Forex news for Asia trading Wednesday 30 September 2020



Who 'won' the debate? I am not sure it matters given there are still another two to come. I am not sure either candidate did much more than solidify support with his own respective base (I should note that betting markets have given the win to Bdien, just by a few points though). Trump was his usual bulldozer self, Biden was quieter and got in some shots. Polls have him in front, is it enough? Two more debates and a month of campaigning to come.



USD/JPY had an early move above 105.75 but as I post is dipping towards 105.60. which leaves it little changed for the session. Up also is EUR/USD, from lows circa 1.1740 to just above 1.1750. Cable was nudging 1.2870 but it too has dipped post-debate



NZD/USD is a better performer, its gained 20 points on the session to above 0.6600 and is not far from his as I post.





Gold is down just a few dollars on the session.



















It was a packed day for data in the Asian timezone and, of course, the focus was the US Presidential Debate. Despite all this forex ranges were subdued indeed. Equity index futures though, showed a bid, S&P500 emini trade on Globex is up 0.5% as I post.