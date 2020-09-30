ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: FX ranges ignore US Presidential debate
Forex news for Asia trading Wednesday 30 September 2020
- Trump vs. Biden debate continues, while FX is subdued equity index futures are higher
- China Caixin/Markit manufacturing PMI 53.0 (expected 53.1)
- OK, back to the debate ... still not much response from currencies
- Australia Private Sector Credit for August 0.0% m/m (expected -0.1%)
- Australia Building Approvals for August: -1.6% m/m (expected 0.0%)
- The debate has just started, "sh**show' seems to be a comment assessment. FX little moved.
- PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 6.8101 (vs. yesterday at 6.8171)
- FX option expiries for Wednesday September 30 at the 10am NY cut
- China Manufacturing PMI 51.5 vs. 51.3 expected
- Likely impacts of the US election on financial markets (for AUD/USD, a Trump win means lower)
- US Treasury confirms it will give 7 major airlines Cares loans
- NZ data - business confidence -28.5 (prior -41.8)
- FT says Trump's back is to the wall - likely to play "even dirtier than normal" in the debate
- Japan Retail sales for August: 4.6% m/m expected 2.0%)
- Japan Industrial Production for August (preliminary) 1.7% m/m (expected 1.4%)
- Trump has approved Alaska - Canada rail line development
- Citi, HSBC both tip central banks as big gold buyers in 2021
- UK data: BRC Shop Price Index -1.6% y/y (vs. expected Y -1.4%)
- Pelosi, Mnuchin are trying to reach a coronavirus-relief deal before the US election
- Reports that the EU has received authorisation to slap $4bn of tariffs on US goods imports (retaliation)
- Update to predictions for what the RBA will do at its October policy meeting
- JP Morgan are long gold for a strategic trade, forecasts
- US Senate have voted to continue receiving paychecks for themselves
- New Zealand August building approvals +0.3% m/m (prior -4.5%)
- Canada surging coronavirus cases - Toronto top doc says to limit social interaction
- NIAID says Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine generates a strong immune response
- French police have arrested 29 people in cryptocurrency scheme to finance jihadis
- US media reports that Disney is to layoff 28,000 employees - Coronavirus once again hitting the theme park business
- Private survey of oil inventories shows a draw in headline crude stocks
- North Korea's UN ambassador says COVID-19 is under safe and stable control in his country
- Italy's Treasury is said to have cut its 2020 deficit to GDP target (to 10.8% from prior 11.9%)
- Private oil survey data due at the bottom of the hour
Who 'won' the debate? I am not sure it matters given there are still another two to come. I am not sure either candidate did much more than solidify support with his own respective base (I should note that betting markets have given the win to Bdien, just by a few points though). Trump was his usual bulldozer self, Biden was quieter and got in some shots. Polls have him in front, is it enough? Two more debates and a month of campaigning to come.
USD/JPY had an early move above 105.75 but as I post is dipping towards 105.60. which leaves it little changed for the session. Up also is EUR/USD, from lows circa 1.1740 to just above 1.1750. Cable was nudging 1.2870 but it too has dipped post-debate
NZD/USD is a better performer, its gained 20 points on the session to above 0.6600 and is not far from his as I post.
Gold is down just a few dollars on the session.
I Added this post after the wrap on further debate aftermath: All the gains for US S&P500 eminis on the overnight session have been erased