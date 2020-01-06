ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Yen hits a 3 month high. Gold: “Hold my beer”

Middle East news dominated opening trade in the early hours of Monday, the major points being

Iran saying it'll abandon the nuclear deal it had with the UN completely Rockets hitting the Baghdad Green Zone of the US embassy (US workers injured) An attack on a Kenyan base killing a US serviceman and contractors US President Trump promised retaliation if necessary, perhaps on a 'disproportionate' scale The Iraqi parliament voted to expel foreign troops

Those are the bare bones, more detail in the bullets, above.

Early trade saw an expected 'risk-off' move (AUD/JPY lower) but most (not all) of the early FX gaps were filled to leave rates not too much changed as I update now.

Gold and oil markets opened a little later and both of these surged. Spot gold hit a six-year high and as I post neither gold nor oil has filled its opening jump.

The Canadian dollar has benefited from the higher oil prices, USD/CAD opened a little lower and has declined a touch more since.



