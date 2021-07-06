ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: NZD higher on strong business survey, sooner RBNZ rate hike expectations

Forex news for Asia trading on Tuesday 6 July 2021

New Zealand posts, strong business survey and subsequent RBNZ rate hike forecasts (and a little more):

The New Zealand dollar was a mover on the session here, dragging the Australian dollar along behind. The NZD began its rise on the publication of the NZIER Quarterly Survey of Business Opinion (QSBO), which is a closely watched NZ economic indicator. Today's release was the survey results for Q2 of 2021 and it painted a picture of a strong economy with rising inflation pressures.

Soon after its release, with NZD/USD up a few tics, a New Zealand bank, ASB, revised its RBNZ cash rate hike projection, analysts at the bank saying they now expect the RBNZ to hike at the November meeting this year. ANZ in NZ followed quickly afterwards, in a research note analysts reiterated they expected the central bank to raise the cash rate "sooner rather than later" but not yet putting a firm date on their forecast. NZD/USD moved higher, to above 0.7060 where it found a top and slinked along sideways for a few hours.

BNZ was the next cab off the rank, also publishing a forecast for a November rate hike. This sent NZD/USD to a fresh session high above 0.7070 where it is as I post.

More generally, market pricing firmed up for a November hike.

Also trading higher today was oil, further responding to the news out during US time Monday (the US holiday observed for July 4 Independence Day was Monday July 5 with US markets closed) that the OPEC+ meeting had been abandoned after no agreement could be reached. More on this in the bullets above but the summary story is an output increase of 400K barrels a month in August and each month after through to December (inclusive) was more or less agreed to but the United Arab Emirates refused to sign on as they are seeking a great share of output. The country has invested to boost output and is ready to pump more oil but are unhappy with their current base allocation and want further.

Still ahead ... The Reserve Bank of Australia monetary policy statement will come at 0430 GMT and Governor Lowe speaking following at 0600 GMT.

NZD higher:



