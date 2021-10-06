ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: RBNZ 25bp rate hike

Forex news for Asia trading on Wednesday 6 October 2021

Reserve Bank of New Zealand: 

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand's Monetary Policy Committee raised its Official Cash Rate from 0.25% to 0.5% at its meeting today, delivering the hike expected at the August meeting that was postponed due the NZ's COVID-19 outbreak. In its decision today the Bank signalled that further removal of monetary policy stimulus is expected over time, contingent on the medium-term outlook for inflation and employment.

NZD/USD initially popped higher on the news, briefly to around 0.6975 (from around 0.6950) before ticking back lower to more or less unchanged and then slid down towards 0.6930. AUD/USD followed a similar pattern, although the 'pop' was much more limited. EUR/USD, GBP/USD are both also just a few points net lower on the session while as I update USD/CAD is on its session high in a small range.

USD/JPY is steady, straddling 111.60 and not far from its high during the day here.

It was a near-empty data calendar during the session while news flow was fairly minor. Biden and Xi were reported as speaking once again, saying they'd abide by Taiwan-related agreements.  Further on the central bank from Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda spoke (see bullets above or find the full text here).

NZD/USD on the day:

