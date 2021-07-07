ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Yen crosses down a little

Forex news for Asia trading on Wednesday 7 July 2021

USD/JPY dropped on the session here and with other major currencies pretty much flat against the USD it was a lower result for yen crosses. USD/JPY fell from above 110.60 as US markets finished up for the day (Tuesday) and subsequently declined to touch a low just under 110.40, for a small range only but one of the few movements we had for major FX.

Gold added on a few dollars to trade back above $1800 while Bitcoin is also a touch better bid. Oil is little changed on the day. Regional stocks followed the lead from Wall Street and fell on the session.

News and data flow was very light with markets awaiting any cues from Wednesday's release of Federal Open Market Committee minutes (for the June meeting).



