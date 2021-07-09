ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: AUD, NZD slip further

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Forex news for Asia trading on Friday 9 July 2021

Asian equites slid further on the session, following on from the falls in the US on Thursday. Yields on USTs steadied a little which might provide a reprieve of sorts for Friday US trade.

The moves from FTSE/Russell and S&P to delist some Chinese companies was followed by the same from MSCI (news hit Thursday after US close time)

On the FX front the Australian and New Zealand dollars slid a little further taking AUD/USD to another fresh yearly low. They weren't alone in losing ground against the US dollar though, GBP and CAD are also down while USD/JPY is on approach to 110 as I update. Gold steadied above $1804.

News and data flow was very light. Note the top post in the list above, no diminishing in US-China strains appears likely.

AUD/USD in 2021:

