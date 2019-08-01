ForexLive European FX news wrap: Dollar holds firm; BOE stays on hold

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Forex news from the European morning session - 1 August 2019

Headlines:

Markets:

  • USD leads, GBP lags on the day
  • European equities a little higher; E-minis up 0.1%
  • US 10-year yields up 2.8 bps to 2.042%
  • Gold down 0.6% to $1,404.85
  • WTI down 1.5% to $57.72
  • Bitcoin down 0.5% to $9,977

EOD 01-08
The dollar continued its good form after the Fed and Powell yesterday, pushing gains into the new day as markets scaled back on expectations for a Fed rate cut in September. The odds of that was ~76% at the start of the week but are now at ~62%.

The dollar held on to gains from Asian trading and pushed higher across the board with EUR/USD slipping from 1.1040-50 to a low of 1.1027. Meanwhile, cable slid from 1.2110-30 to a low of 1.2085 as the pound came under pressure before the BOE decision.

But leading up to the BOE, cable rose back to 1.2110 before settling around 1.2100-20 levels currently as the central bank isn't offering much of anything new.

The aussie and kiwi also eased against the dollar during the session with AUD/USD losing early gains from 0.6850 to settle near 0.6840 currently.

The yen is among the surprise movers on the session with USD/JPY pushing lower from 109.20 to 108.85-90 levels currently. Treasury yields are firmer with equities also looking poised for more dip-buying so I reckon this is more of a technical move as sellers are holding their ground on a move above 109.00.

Other than that, there wasn't a whole lot of much else as euro area PMI data reaffirmed a weakening manufacturing sector with currency moves rather modest elsewhere.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose