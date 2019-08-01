ForexLive European FX news wrap: Dollar holds firm; BOE stays on hold

Forex news from the European morning session - 1 August 2019

Headlines:

Markets:

USD leads, GBP lags on the day

European equities a little higher; E-minis up 0.1%

US 10-year yields up 2.8 bps to 2.042%

Gold down 0.6% to $1,404.85

WTI down 1.5% to $57.72

Bitcoin down 0.5% to $9,977







The dollar continued its good form after the Fed and Powell yesterday, pushing gains into the new day as markets scaled back on expectations for a Fed rate cut in September. The odds of that was ~76% at the start of the week but are now at ~62%.



The dollar held on to gains from Asian trading and pushed higher across the board with EUR/USD slipping from 1.1040-50 to a low of 1.1027. Meanwhile, cable slid from 1.2110-30 to a low of 1.2085 as the pound came under pressure before the BOE decision.



But leading up to the BOE, cable rose back to 1.2110 before settling around 1.2100-20 levels currently as the central bank isn't offering much of anything new.



The aussie and kiwi also eased against the dollar during the session with AUD/USD losing early gains from 0.6850 to settle near 0.6840 currently.



The yen is among the surprise movers on the session with USD/JPY pushing lower from 109.20 to 108.85-90 levels currently. Treasury yields are firmer with equities also looking poised for more dip-buying so I reckon this is more of a technical move as sellers are holding their ground on a move above 109.00.



Other than that, there wasn't a whole lot of much else as euro area PMI data reaffirmed a weakening manufacturing sector with currency moves rather modest elsewhere.



