ForexLive European morning FX news wrap: US and UK yield curves invert

Forex news from the European morning session - 14 August 2019

JPY leads, AUD lags on the day

European equities lower; E-minis down 0.9%

US 10-year yields down 11.8 bps to 1.586%

Gold up 0.8% to $1,513.70

WTI down 2.5% to $55.64

Bitcoin down 3.7% to $10,479







Did someone say ʎᴉǝlp ɔnɹʌǝ?



That is the big story of the session as we saw both the US and UK yield curves invert. The UK pipped the US by a couple of minutes but regardless, the headlines sparked a fresh wave of risk aversion across markets as risk assets took a heavy hit and haven demand prevailed.



Markets were already in a more cautious mood to start the morning but as bonds accelerated gains, the inversion story took over and saw the risk-off mood deepen.



USD/JPY fell from 106.40 to 106.10 before finding fresh offers in the past hour to fall below 106.00 to lows around 105.80 currently. This comes amid a massive surge in Treasuries with 10-year yields down by nearly 12 bps on the day now.



Equities are being hammered with European stocks turning gains into heavy losses and US futures are down by over 1% ahead of the open later.



As such, risk currencies are on the receiving end of a beating with the aussie the weakest performer today. AUD/USD was already lower around 0.6775 amid weaker Chinese data but the risk-off mood saw the pair fall lower to under 0.6750 currently.



The euro and pound were more steady as they trade in a narrow range against the dollar for the most part. The latter did push higher with cable rising to 1.2100 before quickly retreating back to 1.2060-70 levels once again as buyers fail to push through offers.



It's all about the risk mood as the bond market takes over. To recap today's headlines:





China industrial production fell to its weakest annual pace in over 17 years German Q2 GDP contracted, threatening a recession this year UK yield curve inverts for the first time since 2008 US yield curve inverts for the first time since 2007





