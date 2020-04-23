ForexLive European FX news wrap: Euro slips as April PMI data craters

Forex news from the European trading session - 23 April 2020

Headlines:

Markets:

NZD leads, EUR, CHF lag on the day

European equities mixed; E-minis down 0.1%

US 10-year yields up 0.6 bps to 0.625%

Gold up 0.9% to $1,729.77

WTI up 12.1% to $15.45

Bitcoin down 0.5% to $7,086







It was a session with a bit of a mixed mood and choppy trading in the dollar, but the weaker euro is what stands out as we count down to the US weekly jobless claims report.



Euro area PMI data were the highlight and they were abysmal to say the least, with the services sector basically cratering amid business shutdowns in the region.



EUR/USD fell from 1.0820 to 1.0800 before slowly easing further to a one-month low of 1.0756, then rebounding slightly to 1.0770-80 levels as the dollar slipped.



At the same time, risk was tempered by the lackluster data from Europe as stocks erased losses to trade more tepidly - similar to US futures which are trading a little lower now.



The dollar was more choppy during the session, losing ground early on with AUD/USD racing to 0.6360 from 0.6320 before easing slightly to 0.6330 as risk slipped.



But as we move towards the tail end of the session, the dollar is losing some ground once again as even cable has moved off lows from 1.2310 to 1.2350-60 levels currently.



Elsewhere, oil prices are still holding steady around $15 to $16 while gold is breaking higher towards $1,730 after keeping above its key hourly moving averages yesterday.



Looking ahead, there is still much to play for in the course of trading today so let's see what the key risk events later may serve up.



