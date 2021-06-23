Forexlive European FX News 23 Jun - European PMI's robust & risk constructive
European Session June 23
- FTSE +0.30%
- Euro Stoxx -0.72%
- Italian FTSE -0.66%
- Dax -0.67%
- Gold+0.27%
- BTC +4.42%
The USD started the session strong and any dips lower in the USD can find buyers ahead of the strong PCE deflator data expected on Friday.
The flurry of European PMI's were broadly encouraging. France's PMI were a miss, but Germany's came in strong with manufacturing at 64.9 vs 63.0 expected and services stronger too at 58.1 vs 55.7. IHS made some encouraging noises saying. 'Overall inflows of new business showed the steepest rise since January 2011. Although manufacturing continued to lead the way on the order book front, helped by a sustained strong upturn in goods export sales, the improvement in growth in June was mainly driven by the service sector'
TheEuropean readings were higher than expected as you would anticipate from strong German readings. This gave some immediate EURUSD upside but unlikely to last as the ECB still sound pretty dovish compared to the Fed.
UK PMI's came in below last month's readings and IHS said, '"There are some signs that the rate of expansion appears to have peaked, as both output and new order growth cooled slightly from May's record performances, but full order books and a further loosening of virus-fighting restrictions should nevertheless help ensure growth remains strong as we head through the summer.However, inflation worries have continued to intensify'. GBP unfazed as all eyes on the BoE tomorrow and I have been shorting the EURGBP from last week convinced of a hawkish tilt from the BoE tomorrow. See here.
Aside from that markets were fairly quiet waiting for this afternoon's fed speakers. Base case remains interest rate hike in 2023 and bond tapering at some point between now and then, possibly as early as this summer. In terms of speakers for this afternoon look for any hawkish shifts from Bowman (Permanent member, neutral) or Rosengren (non-voter, neutral).