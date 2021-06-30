ForexLive European FX news wrap: Dollar steady going into month/quarter-end

Forex news from the European trading session - 30 June 2021

Headlines:

Markets:

GBP leads, CHF lags on the day

European equities lower; S&P 500 futures flat

US 10-year yields down 1.5 bps to 1.456%

Gold flat at $1,760.25

WTI up 1.3% to $73.93

Bitcoin down 3.5% to $34,916





It was a quiet session for the most part once again with the market getting more of taste of the summer lull, with the dollar keeping steady while equities drifted.



European indices are seen pulling back after yesterday's gains while the mood in US futures is rather muted and tepid, though things may get more lively at the London fix later.



Month/Quarter-end flows will be a factor to watch out for before the day ends but in FX, there doesn't seem to be much happening overall.



The pound is up slightly as cable recovers from 1.3820 to 1.3860 but is still keeping below key near-term levels @ 1.3885-95 with 1.3800 providing downside support.



The dollar remains steady overall as it sits a bit more mixed on the day with narrow ranges largely holding. EUR/USD keeps in a 26 pips range around 1.1890-00 while USD/JPY is holding in a 16 pips range around 110.50 with large expiries in play.



The grind towards the US non-farm payrolls later this week continues.



