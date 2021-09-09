ForexLive European FX news wrap: Dollar slightly lower, ECB coming up
Forex news from the European trading session - 9 September 2021
Headlines:
- Fed's Bostic: The door remains open to taper bond purchases this year
- Japan officially extends state of emergency measures to 30 September
- China reportedly allows Evergrande to reset debt terms in order to ease cash crunch
- China takes another step in its campaign to clamp down on gaming addiction
- The indecision in Treasuries exemplifies the confusion in the market
- Germany July trade balance €17.9 billion vs €13.6 billion prior
- A summary of Fed commentary so far on the week
Markets:
- GBP leads, CAD lags on the day
- European equities lower; S&P 500 futures down 0.2%
- US 10-year yields down 1.1 bps to 1.329%
- Gold up 0.6% to $1,798.88
- WTI up 0.6% to $69.73
- Bitcoin up 0.6% to $46,328
It was a quiet session as the market treaded with more caution amid some indecision still on the week thus far.
The dollar nudged a little lower alongside Treasury yields, giving back the gains seen earlier in the week amid more of a push and pull for the time being.
That comes despite a softer tone in equities with European indices sitting lower across the board while US futures are also pointing towards a slightly weaker open.
USD/JPY fell from 110.20 to 109.90 as Treasury yields also eased from 1.34% to 1.32% during the session, while GBP/USD climbed up from 1.3775 to 1.3825 as pound buyers look to try and seize back near-term control after the turnaround yesterday.
The kiwi is also maintaining a modest advance against the greenback as NZD/USD moves up from 0.7090 to 0.7115 as the kiwi continues its revival considering the improved virus situation in New Zealand, teeing up a move by the RBNZ next month.
Meanwhile, EUR/USD is up slightly from 1.1815 to 1.1830 ahead of the ECB policy meeting decision later, as traders work with a bit of a softer dollar for now.
Essentially, the market continues to look more rangebound and caught in a push and pull as Fed taper expectations stay on track but perhaps a more confusing message amid growing economic risks isn't helping and leading to some indecisiveness for now.