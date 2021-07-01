Forexlive Americas FX news wrap: USD moves higher ahead of the US jobs report
Forex news for North American trading on July 1, 2021
- IMF's Georgieva says once a country gets to 50% vaccination rate it leads to significantly improved economic performance
- US stocks close higher. S&P trades to another record close
- IMF says it still sees significant labor market slack in the US, will impact on wage and price pressure
- Crude oil settled at $75.23
- Sec. Raimondo: Unemployment benefits were always meant to be temporary
- Preview: US nonfarm payroll to be released tomorrow at 8:30 AM ET
- The CBO sees 2021 budget deficit of $3.003 trillion
- Fed Harker supports start a bond buying pullback later this year
- UAE, Kazakhstan and Iraq vehemently oppose gradual increase of 2M BPD
- ECB Weidman: Backs symmetric inflation goal at 2% over medium-term
- European major indices close the day higher
- ISM manufacturing PMI for June 60.6 versus 61.0 estimate
- US Markit manufacturing PMI for June 62.1 versus 62.6 preliminary
- WTI crude oil futures trade above $76 ahead of the OPEC+ meeting
- US initial jobless claims 364K vs 390K estimate
- The NZD is the strongest and the JPY is the weakest as NA traders enter fr the day
- Spot gold up $6.87 or 0.39% at $1776.90.
- Spot silver is down $0.10 or -0.41% $26.01
- WTI crude oil futures trading up $1.42 or 1.94% at $74.92
- Bitcoin is trading down $1595 or -4.55% at $33,441.29
The US stock market closed higher across the board with the S&P index leading the way today. It was also the six trading day in a row that the S&P has closed at a record high. The NASDAQ index lagged as interest rates moved higher.
In Europe, the major indices closed higher led by the Spain's Ibex, and UK FTSE 100 (each rose around 1.25%).
In the US debt market today, yields waffled up and down. With the 10 year note trading with a low yield of 1.438% and a high yield of 1.485%. It is trading near 1.4646% up 2.1 basis points.
In the forex, the USD is ending as the strongest of the majors ahead of the US jobs report on Friday. Higher yields also helped to push the greenback higher. The weakest currency is the GBP.
The US is expected to add 700,000 new jobs in June which is up for 559,000 in May. The unemployment rate is expected to fall to 5.7% from 5.8% last month. Wages are expected to rise 0.4% versus 0.5% last month. For a preview of the employment number click here.
