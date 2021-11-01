Forexlive Americans FX news wrap: Dollar ticks lower as FOMC decision awaited

Forex news for North American trading on November 1, 2021

The US dollar moved modestly lower with the main declines versus the CHF, EUR and NZD. The greenback gained against the GBP (which had traders worried about France/UK fishing license rights tensions). The dollar was little change verse the JPY and the AUD - ahead of the RBA decision in the new trading day.

Fundamentally today, The Markit final PMI came in weaker than the preliminary of 58.4 versus 59.2, but the ISM manufacturing index was slightly better than expectations at 60.4 versus 59.2.

With the US employment report coming out on Friday, the manufacturing employment component did rise to 52.0 from 49.6 expectations and 50.2 prior. Meanwhile, supply chain issues, continue to put pressure on prices. Prices paid moved sharply higher to 85.7 from 81.2 last month while new orders declined to 59.8 from 66.7 prior.

The ISM commented that supply chain issues continues to produce major head winds every day. With demand remaining strong, it is is leading to higher prices.

In other fundamental news, US construction spending was a weaker on the month coming in at -0.5% versus +0.4% increase expected. Both private and public construction showed declines with private construction falling -0.5% of public construction falling -0.7%

In other markets going into the close:

Spot gold is up $10.19 or 0.56% at $1792.96. The ups and downs continue to frustrate both the buyers and sellers.



Spot silver is trading up $0.17 at $24.04

WTI crude oil is trading up near $84, up $0.43 on the day

Bitcoin traded as high as $62,500 but is trading lower at $60789.

In the US stocks market, the major indices closed higher and at record levels for all three major indices. The Nasdaq rose 97.54 points or 0.63% leading the way to the upside (of the major 3). The S&P was the laggard with a gain of 0.18%. The small cap Russell 2000 outpaced the big boys with a gain of 2.65% and is up over 5% over the last month of trading.





In the US debt market, the yields are ending with mixed results after retracing earlier gains in yields. The 5 year is down -0.7 basis points at 1.1815% after trading as high as 1.227% earlier in the session. The 10 year is up only 0.5 basis points at 1.561% after trading as high as 1.605%

A look at some of the major currency pairs is showing: