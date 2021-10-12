ForexLive Americas FX news wrap: Long end yields dip

Forex news for North American trade on October 12, 2021:



Markets:

WTI crude oil up 4-cents to $80.58

US 10-year yields down 3.5 bps to 1.57%

S&P 500 down 17 points to 4343

Gold up $7 to $1760



CAD leads, CHF lags

The early trade in New York was a mess as the dollar initially sank, then roared back as USD/JPY tagged new seven-year highs then faded again only to grind to better levels late. It was a messy set of moves that never quite established a theme.





In fixed income, there was a bull flattener as 30-year yields fell 7.2 basis points and are now 10 bps from Friday's post-payrolls high. The dip comes with energy flattening out and US equities on the back foot, though not materially.





It's tempting to chalk it all up to the ebb and flow.





The dominant feature in FX remains yen weakness. That continued in Asia and Europe but was halted in New York and retraced ever-so-slightly.







Economic news was largely ignored as Clarida and Bostic repeated old positions and JOLTS showed a softening of job openings. That will change tomorrow with the US CPI report.







