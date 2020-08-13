ForexLive Americas FX news wrap: Bond auction misses the mark

Markets:

Gold up $35 to $1951

US 10-year yields up 3.6 bps to 0.711%

WTI crude oil down 32-cents to $42.35

S&P 500 down 7 points to 3373

CAD leads, NZD lags



The US dollar was soft early in the day but strengthened after a surprise rise in yield at a 30-year bond auction. It was one of the worst misses in years at a bond auction and the resulting higher yields lent a broad bid to the dollar and some risk aversion overall.





EUR/USD rose as high as 1.1864 early in New York trade but struggled in the afternoon and was sucked back to 1.1800. It was similar in cable as the rally to 1.3125 was almost totally erased in a fall back to 1.3049.





USD/CAD finished lower for a fourth day and fell to the lowest since February at 1.3192. The loonie benefited from higher oil prices early and a rebound in precious metals. As crude gave back the gains and the dollar rose, USD/CAD rebounded to 1.3230.





Unlike the loonie, the Aussie and kiwi fell on the day, losing 20 and 40 pips respectively. The selling came late and erased most of the gains a day earlier.





