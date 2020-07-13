Forexlive Americas FX news wrap: NASDAQ index falls over 2% as California stalls reopenings

Forex news for NY trading on July 13, 2020

All was going like most of the other days recently. The S&P index was moving higher and in the process erased the 2019 declines. The price moved above the 2019 closing level of 3230.78. The high reached 3235.32. Apple shares nearly reached $400 per share (high reached $399.82). Netflix, Amazon, Tesla all traded to yet another new all-time high level for each.

However, the momentum could not be's sustained and later in the New York session, California announced that they would be reclosing bars and restaurants, and some churches and salons. Moreover, the Los Angeles Unified School District, the nation's second largest, said that it would start the school year online. The gains started to erode.











The NASDAQ index led the declines by falling -2.13%. The index also took out the low from Friday making and outside day lower close. The index was up over 20% for the year at the highs for the day but is closing at +15.81%. Although still impressive, it's not 20% anymore. Bearish



As mentioned the S&P, turned positive for the year only to reverse lower. The index closed the day -2.34% on the year.



The Dow industrial average actually close marginally higher 0.04%. It's gains were led by Pfizer which was given a fast-track for a coronavirus vaccine from the FDA. Pfizer was up over 4% today and helped to keep the Dow industrial average in the black.



The sharp decline in the stocks helped to push the the USD higher. The CAD, AUD, NZD and GBP fell into the close and closed well off each currencies highs for the day.

The EUR is ending the session as the strongest of the majors but off the highs for the day. The GBP is the weakest. The USD was mixed but lower vs. the major currencies at the start and at the London close. It is ending the session higher vs. all the major currencies with the exception of the EUR.

Some technical levels for the major currencies:

