ForexLive Americas FX news wrap: Coronavirus vs stimulus

Markets:

Gold down $3 to $1902

US 10-year yields up 1.3 bps to 0.69%

WTI crude oil down $1.70 to $37.02

S&P 500 down 38 points to 3354

GBP leads, AUD lags

It was a wild ride in markets as the market digested the Trump virus news. Initial market flight was overdone and there was a bounce as New York arrived but it didn't really get going until Pelosi expressed some optimism on a stimulus bill.





From there it was back-and-forth on that with many mixed up or misinterpreted headlines thrown in.





In general, it remained more of an equity trade than FX. The US dollar clawed back some losses against the yen but otherwise the FX market hardly moved during New York trade aside from some chop.













