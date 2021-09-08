Forexlive Americas FX news wrap.

Forex news for North American trading on September 8, 2021

The fundamental stories for the North American session today saw:

The Bank of Canada Rates keeping rates unchanged as expected.

The Bank of England members split on whether the minimum requirements have been met for raising rates, but see some short term leveling of the economy.

The US July JOLTS data rising for the seventh consecutive month and is at the highest level on record indicative of a labor market has plenty of job openings and not enough workers.

The U.S. Treasury once again showing that demand for their benchmark 10 year yield from international investors remains high as yield spreads favor the US.

Fed's Williams is still favoring tapering, and considers the taper to be totally separate from liftoff of rates

The beige book signaling that economic growth had downshifted to a more moderate pace in July through August.

That hodgepodge of data helped to send the dollar up - mainly on the back of the better JOLTs data and some technical buying of the greenback. However, that run higher which took the greenback to the strongest of the majors in the morning session, saw those gains evaporate as focus turned toward comments from BOE officials, a reversal of the run lower in the CAD after reaction to the BOC decision, and a move lower in US rates helped along by the 2nd consecutive month of ultra strong demand from foreign investors in the 10 year note auction.





Looking at the ranking of the strongest to weakest of the major currencies, the NZD is the strongest currency for the day while the CAD remains as the weakest (although well off its lows for the day too). The USD is higher with most of its gains vs the CHF, CAD and AUD. The greenback nearly retraced all of its gains vs the GBP by the close, and was near unchanged verse the JPY and NZD as well.





In other markets, the US debt market saw its benchmark 10 year yield moved to a high of 1.377% before move back to the downside. It is currently trading at 1.338% after reaching as low as 1.327% after its successful auction. The U.S. Treasury will auction off 30 year bonds tomorrow at 1 PM.

In the US stock market, three major indices ended lower on the day with the NASDAQ index the weakest after closing at a record level just yesterday. A snapshot of the closing levels shows:

Dow industrial average -68.93 points or -0.2% at 35031.08



S&P index -5.94 points or -0.13% at 4514.01



NASDAQ index -87.68 points or -0.57% at 15286.65



The NASDAQ index closed below its 50 hour moving average for the first time since August 20.







Spot gold is trading down $4.39 or -0.24% $1789.57. It traded as high as $1802.16 and as low as $1782.53.



Spot silver is trading down $0.35 or -1.42% at $23.95



WTI crude oil futures rose $1.03 or 1.51% at $69.38



The price of bitcoin fell for the second consecutive day. It is currently trading down $828 or -1.77% of $4618.56. Some of the froth from the NFT market has come out of the market although Ethereum is trading marginally higher today

Looking at some of the currency pairs:

