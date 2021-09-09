ForexLive Americas FX news wrap: Euro chops after ECB meeting
Forex news for North American trade on September 9, 2021:
- ECB leaves key rates unchanged but tapers QE
- Lagarde opening statement: Current inflation increase largely temporary
- Lagarde Q&A: We are re-calibrating PEPP, not tapering
- ECB boosts 2021 inflation forecast to 2.2% from 1.9%
- ECB boosts 2021 GDP forecast to 5.0% from 4.6%
- Sources: ECB policymakers agreed on PEPP monthly purchase target
- BOC's Macklem: Timing of taper will depend on economic developments
- Fed's Bowman: It's likely appropriate to begin tapering this year if the data come in as expected
- US sells 30-year bonds at 1.910% vs 1.928% WI
- EIA US weekly oil inventories -1529K vs -4612K expected
- Oil falls in delayed reaction after China taps strategic reserves
- Feds Williams does not comment on Fed policy or the economy
Markets:
- Gold up $5 to $1795
- US 10-year yields down 3.8 bps to 1.30%
- WTI crude oil down $1.20 to $68.08
- S&P 500 down 19 points to 4494
- CHF leads, AUD lags