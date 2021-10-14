Former Boeing 737 MAX Chief Technical Pilot indicted for Fraud
US Department of Justice on the decision of a federal grand jury in Texas.
- Former Chief Technical Pilot for Boeing charged with deceiving the Federal Aviation Administration's Aircraft Evaluation Group in connection with the FAA AEG's evaluation of Boeing's 737 MAX airplane
- and scheming to defraud Boeing's U.S.‑based airline customers to obtain tens of millions of dollars for Boeing
- As alleged in the indictment, Forkner provided the agency with materially false, inaccurate, and incomplete information about a new part of the flight controls for the Boeing 737 MAX
Here is the DOJ link for more. Terrible story this one.