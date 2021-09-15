France August final HICP +2.4% vs +2.4% y/y prelim

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by INSEE - 15 September 2021

  • CPI +1.9% vs +1.9% y/y prelim
The preliminary report can be found here. No change to initial estimates as this reaffirms more robust inflation pressures in the French economy last month, keeping with the trend seen elsewhere across the region. 

