Latest data released by Markit - 22 August 2019





Prior 49.7

Services PMI 53.3 vs 52.5 expected

Prior 52.6

Composite PMI 52.7 vs 51.8 expected

Prior 51.9

That's a notable beat in manufacturing with the services print also creeping higher in the month of August. That is helping to see the composite reading recover further somewhat.





The data is helping to lift the euro a little with EUR/USD near session highs just above 1.1090 but let's see whether or not the rest of the region - particularly Germany - will show similar signs of improvement.