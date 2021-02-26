France February preliminary CPI +0.4% vs +0.3% y/y expected
Latest data released by INSEE - 26 February 2021
- Prior +0.6%
- CPI -0.1% vs -0.3% m/m expected
- Prior +0.2%
French inflation beat estimates but is seen a little weaker as compared to the January readings. That said, it is tough to extrapolate much from these numbers in 1H 2021, although a higher reading in the coming months could keep the market jumpy.
- HICP +0.7% vs +0.5% y/y expected
- Prior +0.8%
- HICP 0.0% vs -0.3% m/m expected
- Prior +0.3%