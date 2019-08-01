France July final manufacturing PMI 49.7 vs 50.0 prelim

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by Markit - 1 August 2019


  • Prior 51.9
The preliminary reading can be found here. The final reading here sees France's manufacturing sector slump into contraction territory once again, with new orders also falling below the 50.0 threshold as well.

This further reinforces the slowdown in factory activity in the euro area as we begin Q3 and there will be added concern for France if this starts to spill over to the services sector.
ForexLive
 
