France July final manufacturing PMI 49.7 vs 50.0 prelim
Latest data released by Markit - 1 August 2019
The preliminary reading can be found here. The final reading here sees France's manufacturing sector slump into contraction territory once again, with new orders also falling below the 50.0 threshold as well.
- Prior 51.9
This further reinforces the slowdown in factory activity in the euro area as we begin Q3 and there will be added concern for France if this starts to spill over to the services sector.