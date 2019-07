Latest data released by INSEE - 30 July 2019





Prior +0.4%; revised to +0.3%

Consumer spending -0.6% vs 0.0% y/y expected

Prior -0.1%; revised to -0.3%

Softer figures here but they are very much accounted for in the Q2 GDP report release earlier in the day. That said, it's not a good sign as consumption activity continues to weaken further relative to a year ago and may see more negative impact in Q3.