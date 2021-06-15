France May final CPI +1.4% vs +1.4% y/y prelim

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by INSEE - 15 June 2021

  • HICP +1.8% vs +1.8% y/y prelim
The preliminary report can be found here. Much like the German report earlier, no change to the initial estimates so that just reaffirms growing price pressures in the region.

