France May final CPI +1.4% vs +1.4% y/y prelim

Subscription Confirmed!
Thank you for subscribing
Trade with Top Brokers
EDUCATION HUB
Must Read
Technical Analysis
Forex Orders
Central Banks
-
ECB's Rehn: No signs of a rise in broader price pressures
-
Westpac does not see RBA extending bond yields target
-
More on the BOJ considering extending its COVID relief program past September
-
Ex BOJ policymaker says Bank likely to extend relief program at this week's meeting
-
RBA June monetary policy meeting minutes - says AUD in narrow range despite rising commodity prices