France - new coronavirus cases more than 3,000 for a second consecutive day

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Some mixed news out of France, Sunday report of 3,015 new coronavirus infections over the last 24 hours

  • second day in a row in which new cases are > 3,000
  • but under the 3,310 cases reported on Saturday (post-lockdown high)
Add this to the news of a resurgence in the UK (and new restrictions imposed last week), Germany, Italy (this earlier: Italy to shut nightclubs, compulsory outdoor mask order)




