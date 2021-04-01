France reports 50,659 new cases.

Case count rising in France led to Macron abandoning reopening and imposed new restrictions

France is reporting 50,659 new cases which is the highest tally since November 7. They also reported that 8.8 million people have received a first vaccination dose.





The residences has prompted France President Macron, to reinstate lockdown restrictions. Restrictions that covered about one-third of the country's population would be extended nationwide for four weeks starting Saturday, and that schools would be closed for at least three weeks. The lockdown was not as strict as prior measures. People will be able to go outside without filling out forms, though they will be limited to a six-mile radius from their homes, will not be allowed to travel between regions and will have to respect a nighttime curfew between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m.



