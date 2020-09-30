France September preliminary CPI +0.1% vs +0.2% y/y expected
Latest data released by INSEE - 30 September 2020
- Prior +0.2%
- CPI -0.5% vs -0.4% m/m expected
- Prior -0.1%
Much like what we saw from Germany and Spain yesterday, French inflation is also keeping more subdued with headline annual inflation slipping to its weakest since May 2016.
- HICP 0.0% vs +0.2% y/y expected
- Prior +0.2%
- HICP -0.6% vs -0.4% m/m expected
- Prior -0.1%
This once again just reaffirms that the narrative that the ECB is going to have to be mindful about developments in the next few months, and it'll be a question of how much more of a drop in inflation can they tolerate - not to mention the euro outlook as well.