France September preliminary CPI +0.1% vs +0.2% y/y expected

Latest data released by INSEE - 30 September 2020


  • Prior +0.2%
  • CPI -0.5% vs -0.4% m/m expected
  • Prior -0.1%
  • HICP 0.0% vs +0.2% y/y expected
  • Prior +0.2%
  • HICP -0.6% vs -0.4% m/m expected
  • Prior -0.1%
Much like what we saw from Germany and Spain yesterday, French inflation is also keeping more subdued with headline annual inflation slipping to its weakest since May 2016.

This once again just reaffirms that the narrative that the ECB is going to have to be mindful about developments in the next few months, and it'll be a question of how much more of a drop in inflation can they tolerate - not to mention the euro outlook as well.
