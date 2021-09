France's Le Maire: Economy should be back to pre-pandemic levels by year-end

Remarks by French finance minister, Bruno Le Maire

Growth has returned

It is necessary for economic recovery measures to be implemented quickly

This is the end of "whatever it costs" and start of more targeted help





Some token remarks there by Le Maire but it remains to be seen how all the other risk factors i.e. supply chain disruptions, high inflation, delta variant concerns will play into his supposed more optimistic outlook going into Q4. Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.