France's Le Maire: Economy should be back to pre-pandemic levels by year-end
Remarks by French finance minister, Bruno Le Maire
Some token remarks there by Le Maire but it remains to be seen how all the other risk factors i.e. supply chain disruptions, high inflation, delta variant concerns will play into his supposed more optimistic outlook going into Q4.
- Growth has returned
- It is necessary for economic recovery measures to be implemented quickly
- This is the end of "whatever it costs" and start of more targeted help