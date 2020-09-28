French finance minister Le Maire: There are no plans for a new general lockdown
France stays adamant that they will not return to a mass lockdownAs is the case for most of Europe, despite the number of virus cases surging in recent weeks. Given how devastating the lockdown in March and April has been to the economy, there's very little likelihood we will see a repeat of that again.
Germany's Merkel also sent a similar message earlier today here.
But as the virus situation continues to escalate across Europe, tougher restrictions will surely be needed to curb the spread. Otherwise, fears of the virus itself will weigh on consumer behaviour and that will take a toll on the economy eventually.
Plus, the loss of confidence in leader figures in the country to handle the health crisis will also have political ramifications if things get way out of control.