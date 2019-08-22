France's Macron says that Irish backstop is indispensable

Author: Justin Low

Comments by French president, Emmanuel Macron


  • Have always respected the UK's decision to leave
  • However, have to also protect the European project
  • Backstop is the protector of stability in Ireland
Meanwhile, we're now hearing from UK PM Johnson as well:

  • Thinks that we can get a deal
  • Must leave the EU by 31 October, deal or no-deal
  • Encouraged by talks in Berlin yesterday
ForexLive

A lot of on-the-surface stuff by both sides. But I reckon there won't be much details to work out given their diverging stances in any case.

