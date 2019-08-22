France's Macron says that Irish backstop is indispensable

Comments by French president, Emmanuel Macron





Have always respected the UK's decision to leave

However, have to also protect the European project

Backstop is the protector of stability in Ireland

Meanwhile, we're now hearing from UK PM Johnson as well:





Thinks that we can get a deal

Must leave the EU by 31 October, deal or no-deal

Encouraged by talks in Berlin yesterday





A lot of on-the-surface stuff by both sides. But I reckon there won't be much details to work out given their diverging stances in any case.



