Freeland: Canada plans new measures soon for small businesses

The stimulus is flowing

We're into another round of stimulus in most developed countries as the pandemic drags on. The exception is looking to be the United States. Today looks like it's the make-or-break day for an agreement but it doesn't look like it's going in that direction We will know soon; Mnuchin and Pelosi are on a call now.





Canada also unveiled a $10B infrastructure lending plan over 3 years with the focus on clean energy and zero-emission buses. That's a sign of where things are headed in many countries.

