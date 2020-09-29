FT says Trump's back is to the wall - likely to play "even dirtier than normal" in the debate

An opinion piece in the Financial Times that gives a heads up for a fiery debate with Biden.

Trump's back is to the wall

his taxes ... it does increase the likelihood that Cyrus Vance, the New York District Attorney, will bring a criminal prosecution for tax fraud

being president gives Mr Trump personal immunity and shields him from his lenders

incentive to stay in office is pretty much existential. I don't believe this has been true of any other president in US history. All of which means he's likely to play even dirtier than normal in tonight's debate, which is saying something





