A barrister (and politician) has been arrested this morning in HK.

A member of the Hong Kong Alliance, vice-chair Chow Hang-tung was arrested in her chambers (office).

The group organises the annual Tiananmen Massacre vigil. On Tuesday they refused to cooperate with a security law police investigation.





The National Security Law in HK was a flashpoint in US-China relations ... not so much anymore it seems.